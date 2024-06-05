Lagos Govt. screens intending pilgrims ahead airlifting to Israel, Jordan

The Lagos State Government through its Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) has screened dozens of intending pilgrims ahead of airlifting to Israel and Jordan for the 2024 pilgrimage exercise in the holy lands.

Intending pilgrims were screened by LSCPWB officials in collaboration with the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and other relevant agencies of government linked with verifying travelling documents.

The screening exercises, second and final phase, was held at the Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa, Ikeja with each of the intending pilgrims made to go through different mode of screenings to ascertain their readiness.

The LSCPWB Secretary, Yetunde Gbafe, stated that the screening exercise including medical was necessary to ensure the physical fitness of intending pilgrims.

Gbafe, who was represented by the Board’s Deputy Director of Operations, Kehinde Omisore, said that the State Government wants to be sure that all the intending pilgrims travelling for the pilgrimage have all requisite travelling documents with verifiable medical history to embark on the journey.

The Board Secretary also stated that the screening exercise would assist the medical team to take along appropriate medications that would meet the medical needs of the intending pilgrims.

Also, the Chairman of the Board, Rev. Babatunde Akinpelu-Johnson, said the Holy Pilgrimage is a rigorous exercise that requires that intending pilgrims must be physically and spiritually fit to participate in all the exercises throughout the duration.

Akinpelu-Johnson assured the pilgrims of their safety and well-being while on pilgrimage. He also hinted the pilgrims that the Lagos State Government has sent a strong delegate led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Lolade Aina, the Board Secretary (LSCPWB), the Special Adviser, Christian Religious Matters and some members of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board led by Bishop (Prof) Rufus Oguntuase, on a previsit retreat to the holy lands of Israel and Jordan in preparation for this year’s pilgrimage exercise.

In his part, the Deputy Director of Head of Mobilisation, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Benedict Okoh, who assured that Nigerian pilgrims will be safe in Israel, said the purpose of the medical screening was to ascertain the health status of the intending pilgrims.

Okoh enjoined the intending pilgrims to follow all the laid down guidelines and laws of the holy lands while being good ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria.