Lagos Govt. screens 10,000 drivers for substance abuse, others

As part of efforts to promote road safety, reduce traffic crashes, and ensure that drivers are physically and mentally fit to operate on Lagos roads, the state government has commenced the screening of 10,000 commercial drivers for substance abuse and other health-related conditions.

The exercise, which includes free medical consultations, eye examinations, and safety awareness sessions, is being carried out across major transport hubs in the state.

It is aimed at addressing occupational health challenges commonly faced by professional drivers, particularly those engaged in long-haul and commercial operations.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport and Logistics, Hassan Adekoya, said the initiative is designed to ensure that commercial drivers operating within Lagos State are medically fit and free from substance abuse, thereby reducing road accidents and enhancing the safety of lives and property.

He explained that no fewer than 10,000 drivers are expected to benefit from the programme, which will be conducted at strategic locations including Iyana Iba, Obalende, Lekki Free Trade Zone Parks, and the Lilly Pond Bonded Terminal in Apapa.

Adekoya added that the initiative would provide free eye screenings, medical consultations, corrective lenses where necessary, as well as substance abuse testing and awareness campaigns.

According to him, the programme is intended to improve drivers’ alertness and overall fitness before embarking on their daily journeys.

“The initiative is designed to address the occupational health and safety challenges faced by professional drivers, particularly truck drivers, who play a critical role in sustaining Lagos State’s economy and logistics ecosystem,” he said.

He further called on transport owners, associations, and unions to support the initiative by mobilising their members to participate and granting access to major parks, depots, and terminals to ensure the smooth implementation of the programme across the state.