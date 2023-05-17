Lagos Govt. scouts suitable financial model for renewable energy systems

Concern by the need to ensure all public facilities across Lagos get more megawatts at their disposal, the state government has commenced search for the best financial mechanisms that will suits it’s renewable energy plan.

It said that the financial model been scouted for was one that would help the state effectively fund its renewable energy plan, designed to ensure more power supply are available.

To effectively scout for the best, the state government through its Resilience Office (LASRO) has concluded plans to organise a two-day Lagos Urban Power Design Sprint workshop where experts would discuss the best financial mechanism that could assist the government achieve its objectives.

In a statement released on Friday, Head, Public Affairs, LASRO, Jamiu Alonge, the agency would hold the workshop between 17th and 18th May, 2023 at Radisson Blu Ikeja,

According to the statement, the workshop is aimed at understanding actions being taken by the State Government and relevant technical and financial institutions in enhancing local technical and manufacturing capacity.

“It is also aimed at identifying financing mechanism and partnership opportunities in renewable energy systems that will be needed in ensuring reliable energy provision for critical public services.

‘LASRO as a public service office, relied on your organization’s well acknowledged capacity and readiness in performing your constitutional roles of informing, enlightening and educating citizens on developments in the system, is inviting you to the Workshop”.

