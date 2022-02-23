Lagos Govt. scales up waste sorting system, adds cash benefits

As a strategy to ensure tonnes of waste generated across Lagos were properly sorted and disposed of accordingly, the State Government has introduced a cash reward system for residents in exchange for separating their recyclable items for proper collection and reuse.

It said that, unlike before, normal waste collectors would be visiting homes to collect their waste while the recyclers’ activities were that they would go across the state to collect reusable items and reward owners with either cash or kind.

To further boost awareness of the new initiative across the state, the government has deployed 40,000 standard bins to households and commercial entities within Lagos.

The cash rewards and the deployed standard bins were part of the Adopt-A-Bin Programme unveiled by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday.

As gathered, the new initiative was carefully designed to promote effective waste management in the state, with emphasis on waste sorting right at the point of generation.

During the unveiling ceremony held at the Simpson Transfer Loading Station on Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu said that through the programme, said that waste sorting had become very important at source as the number of individuals and recycling firms have begun to increase across Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, disclosed that the bins were designed with two colours; while the green was for general waste and the blue has been assigned for recyclable items.

“They are fitted with intelligent devices that enable tracking and identification. These unique devices also make it possible to register every single bin to individual addresses, for easy communication on issues relating to them.”

According to him, the whole essence of the standard waste bins was to simplify the process of waste management from homes, markets and others where they were generated.

“When you acquire the bins, you simply sort your waste and drop all recyclable items like cans, plastic, cartons, water sachet, etc. in the blue bin; while you drop the general waste in the green bin. The stability of those bins ensures easy handling by the waste collectors, who come around periodically, to empty them.

“While the PSP operators show up to empty the green bins, the recyclers come around for the blue, containing the recyclable items, which are weighed and recorded, until you are ready for redemption in cash or kind,” he said.

Managing Director/CEO, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, stated that programme would move the government closer to its vision of establishing an environment-friendly state, through best waste management practices.

“To effectively execute the project, we will be putting an initial 40,000 standard bins to households and commercial entities. The 240-litre bins, in green and blue colours, would be used for general waste and for recyclable items. They are smart and equipped with intelligent devices that enable tracking and identification.

“Among the several benefits of the standard bins are: safe containerization of waste; easy evacuation; reduction in the harmful activities of pests; as well as reduced city flooding among others. Waste management has gone beyond just picking up refuse and dumping them in the landfills, which are currently overstretched, going by the huge volumes of wastes being generated around the city on a daily basis,” he stated.

Odumboni added that the Adopt-a-Bin programme would promote the sorting of waste at source, a key ingredient in the state government’s recycling and circular economy drive.

“People should know the economic value of what they call “waste” because it’s not waste until you waste it. I must add that plans have been concluded come 1st of April, 2022, organized Estates and Commercial facilities would continue to pay the same amount of their waste bill should they separate their waste from source.

“In the same vein, should they fail to separate from source, their bill would be reviewed upward by 15 percent to accommodate the fee for sorting at the point of disposal,” he stated.

The LAWMA boss emphasised that this became necessary for them to support the drive and initiative of separating waste from source, “as we cannot continue to endanger our environment. Any estate and commercial premises that do this would be certified as compliant and environmentally friendly.”

