Lagos Govt. sanctions Julius Berger over staff death

Concerned by the welfare of Lagosians, the State Government has imposed heavy sanctions on construction giant, Julius Berger, after a staff who died while operating a crane at one of the firm’s yard in Ijora axis of the state.

The staff, Oloruntoba Olalekan, according to the investigation carried out by the state government agency,. Safety Commission, died after content from the items the deceased crane expert was loading inside a container fell on him.

The state government sanctions was contained in a statement released by the Head, safety Audit,

Lagos State Safety Commission, Debite Olu.

She noted that the construction firm had been instructed to fulfil certain regulatory requirements following Oloruntoba’s death.

Olu, I’m the statement released yesterday, stressed that the firm was sanctioned after a thorough investigation of the incident that occurred September 23, 2024.

According to reports, Oloruntoba, was overseeing the unloading of a 40-foot freight container when the “contents that were being offloaded with a forklift truck shifted as they came out of the container, causing them to topple from the forklift and strike the engineer.

“Immediate actions were taken following the incident. The local authorities were notified, and the relevant details were reported to the police on the same day. Additionally, the National Social Insurance Trust Fund has been informed by regulatory requirements.”

“Julius Berger was mandated to conduct a comprehensive review of their risk assessment analysis. The job hazard analysis will also undergo a thorough evaluation, along with work procedures related to loading and offloading activities.”

“A training programme will be implemented for all Julius Berger staff, particularly those involved in the loading and offloading activities, to reinforce safety protocols and practices,” it was noted.