Lagos Govt. rolls out resumption plans for tertiary institutions

The Lagos State Government has rolled out safety measures and other plans for tertiary institutions resuming today across the state after six months of closure occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus.

It would be recalled that the state’ Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved resumption of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the state after lockdown of business and closure of schools introduced to curb spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

Sanwo-Olu had said that while tertiary institutions would reopen on September 14, primary and secondary schools were currently pegged for resumption on September 21st, and added that resumption of the primary and secondary schools could be subjected to further review in the ongoing modeling of the State’s response to the pandemic.

But, announcing modalities set for resumption of tertiary students, Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Education, Barr. Tokunbo Wahab, said that the government had prioritised saftey measures and ensure relevant facilities had been put in place to eliminate incidence of person-to-person transmission within the school communities.

Speaking during Television virtual discussion over the weekend, Wahab stated that compliance with COVID-19 safety rules was a vital prerequisite for resumption and that no student would be allowed into classrooms or lecture halls without the school administrators ensuring adequate safety measures were adhered to.

“Students will not be allowed into the classrooms if they do not comply with COVID-19 preventive measures,” he said.

According to him, the government has adopted phased reopening for schools across the state and that the tertiary institution was not an exception as only students in exit classes would allowed to resume today before gradual resumption of others.

“On the 14th of September, Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions will reopen for the first time after six months of closure.

“We are going to start with final year students across our tertiary institutions. Then after their exams, those in their penultimate year can resume,” Wahab said.

He assured that the government alongside education stakeholders had put in place necessary preventive measures and that the institutions had been certified for safe resumption after thorough preparation for students to resume and continue their learning.

“One of the many lessons we learnt as a government during the pandemic is to always plan for uncertainty. Thank God, Lagos State government did better than many other states in managing the pandemic in regards to education,” he said.

Wahab added that teachers and lecturers under the government payroll were well catered for during the lockdown and that they are physically and mentally fit for resumption of academic activities that were disrupted by the virus.

“Lagos State government is not owing any teacher even during COVID-19 pandemic. But for private school teachers, it is definitely beyond State government capacity,” he added.