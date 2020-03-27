Lagos Govt. rolls out coronavirus helplines for diaspora Lagosians

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As a strategy to flatten coronavirus curve in Lagos, the State Government has established a help desk to assist Nigerians from Diaspora currently held back in the state after the outbreak of coronavirus get information and assistance on the deadly disease.

The State Government added that the help desk, solely established for Nigerian returnee, would perform a dual function of information and act as a signpost that linked them to where they could get medical attention whenever they develop symptoms relating to coronavirus.

Explaining reasons for the desk, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, stressed that some of the returnees, who never planned to stay for long but compelled by the outbreak, could need information on the disease or when they possibly develop symptoms relating to coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in an interview with theGuild on Friday, noted that since some were not too conversant with details that could assist them to get over their challenge, the desk would serve as a link for them to get the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health, to resolve whatever issues bordering them.

He said: “What we would be doing for them is to ensure that they can easily get the required help needed when they discovered any strange symptoms while still in Lagos State.

“We understand that they may not know how to go about getting medical help when they possibly develop symptoms related to coronavirus or information on the disease, so we will be available for them to assist and ensure that the issued raised by anyone gets the required authority attention immediately”, the SSA added.

On how they could get access to the desk, Sanwo-Olu added that the help desk has dedicated numbers 0811154000 and 0811174000 which they could call for Information and updates anytime on coronavirus in Lagos State.

Aside from the helplines, the Senior Special Assistance disclosed that different social media handles have been created to assist returnees interact with the desk whenever the need arises.

Sanwo-Olu added that the platforms were created to assist anyone that may wish to divulge or need information but prefer chatting with any official that could assist him get required information on coronavirus in the state.

According to him, for those that do not wish to engage in a voice call, but needed information, we have made our social media platforms available, twitter.com/LagosDiaspora, Facebook.com/LagosDiaspora, Instagram.com/LagosDiaspora, and twitter.com/LSMOH for information and updates on the deadly disease.

“Also, our websites, LagosDiaspora.com and JermaineSanwoolu.com, are available to provide additional information Nigerians from diaspora”.