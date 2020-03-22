Lagos Govt. reveals fresh details on three new coronavirus cases

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Apparently yielding to demands from residents on details of the three new coronavirus cases recorded in Lagos, the State Government has disclosed that one of the cases was a Nigerian while the others were foreigners.

The Government added that the two foreign nationals were from United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) respectively.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Sunday, further disclosed that the Nigerian among the new cases arrived in the country eight days ago after connecting different flights in Europe.

He said: “The Nigerian, who is the second case, arrived Lagos on March 14th after connecting flight KL0582 from London to -Amsterdam and KL0587 from Amsterdam to Lagos.”

On the foreign nationals, Abayomi hinted that one of the two other cases is a 51years old Briton who arrived in Nigeria on March 8 via British Airways- 75 flight.

The commissioner noted that the other case was a 65years old US citizen who arrived Lagos about 6 weeks ago.

He, however, urged residents to engage in social distancing and other measures like handwashing with soap under running water or use hand sanitizer often.