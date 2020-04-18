Lagos Govt. reveals fresh details on Abba Kyari’s death

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after the corpse of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, was laid to rest at Gudu public cemetery, Lagos State Government has disclosed that the late elder statesman died at a private medical facility and not at any of its isolation centers.

The State Government added that Kyari, who died on Friday, chose the place considering the services they rendered for patients battling with acute cases of coronavirus.

Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that Kyari died at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos, a medical outfit certified for operations by the state government.

Abayomi hinted that the late Chief of Staff was confirmed to have died at the medical facility which was under the strict supervision of Lagos State Ministry of Health.

He said: “Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team”.