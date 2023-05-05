Lagos Govt. reshuffles hajj coordinators ahead 2023 pilgrims airlifting

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has scheduled the compulsory medical screening for its 2023 Hajj intending pilgrims between Monday, May 8 and 16, 2023.

Aside that, the Board has reshuffled the local government hajj coordinators, as a measure to bring about effective service delivery during the exercise.

The Board Secretary, Saheed Onipede,, who disclosed this on Friday, said that the screening exercise is a requirement the intending pilgrims must fulfill preparatory to their departure for the spiritual exercise.

He said, “Hajj is a rigorous exercise which requires that a would-be intending pilgrims must be physically and mentally fit to perform through out the duration”.

The Secretary reiterated that the medical screening was necessary to ascertain the health status of the intending pilgrims in order to detect any medical challenge (s) affecting them early enough and for doctors to be able to manage and give them adequate treatment before departing for the holy pilgrimage.

He stressed that the screening exercise which will take place at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque hall, old Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja, at 8.00 am each day, would be handled by medical practitioners from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

Onipede added that officials of the Port Health Service, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, would also be on ground to vaccinate them against yellow fever, meningitis and Oral polio.

According to the statement, intending pilgrims from Agege, Amuwo Odofin and Ikeja Local Governments would kick-start the screening exercise on Monday, May 8, 2023; Ajeromi Ifelodun, Mushin, Shomolu and Surulere would have theirs on Tuesday, May 9 while Alimosho, Kosofe and Ifako Ijaiye would follow suit on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

On Thursday, May 11, it would be the turn of Apapa, Badagry/Ojo and Eti-Osa. Ikorodu and Lagos Island comes up on Monday, May 15 while Oshodi Isolo, Epe, Lagos Mainland, JAIZ Bank and other intending pilgrims would have theirs on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Onipede urged all the intending pilgrims to ensure they come for the exercise as scheduled on local government basis, saying that the Board did it strategically in order to make the exercise seamless and avoid rancour.

On the reshuffling exercise, Onipede stated that the reshufflement became necessary in order to provide the intending pilgrims a befitting Hajj experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While appealing to the old and newly appointed coordinators to show great commitment to their assignment and work assiduously to assist the intending pilgrims in fulfilling their spiritual obligation, he warned that the Board would not condole any untoward act from them.

