Lagos Govt. report Ikeja, Lekki as crime base

Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Lekki axis of Lagos have been identified as the three leading crime-prone areas by the state government after thorough review of the cases recorded across the between January 2024 and May 2025.

It stated that these three locations have become nightmares for the law enforcement agencies as they have been made to concentrate on the locations to address the crime cases emanating from there.

The revelation came during the Ministerial Press Briefing addressed by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, on Wednesday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja.

Pedro stated that while detailed breakdowns of the specific criminal offenses are still being compiled, the recurrence of these districts at the top of the crime list calls for urgent and targeted security interventions.

“The top three crime locations in Lagos State between January 2024 and May 2025 are Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Lekki,” he added.

The Attorney-General noted that the high concentration of criminal activities in these densely populated and commercially active areas raises significant concerns for both residents and businesses.

He called for a comprehensive security review and increased police presence to deter crime and improve public safety.

Beyond the internal crime statistics, Pedro also spotlighted a notable trend involving suspects from neighbouring states.

He revealed that more individuals from Ogun and Oyo States have been processed through the Lagos State justice system than from any other state.

“The record shows suspect of Ogun and Oyo has been processed through the system more than any other state,” Pedro disclosed, suggesting either a rising influx of offenders from outside Lagos or more efficient apprehension mechanisms for non-residents.

He emphasised the implications of this trend for law enforcement, stating that it presents an additional layer of complexity and reinforces the need for stronger inter-state collaboration to address the challenge of cross-border crime.