Lagos Govt. reopens Mile 12 market after meeting hygiene standards

Following full compliance with environmental standards and safety measures earlier listed as precondition for reopening shut markets, the Lagos State Government has reopened Mile 12 International Market, barely three days after been shut for contravening environmental laws of the state.

It said the market has met the most critical conditions that bordered on the environment and public health, while expediting action on other necessary areas, in line with the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources observation.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announcing the reopening on Monday, said the market was reopened after a thorough assessment, covering various aspects of environmental compliance, waste management practices, and general cleanliness within the market, involving a collaborative effort between LAWMA and the market stakeholders.

He noted that issues critical to the environment, public health and safety, were not negotiable, as government would not watch helplessly as those values were compromised and eroded on by the conduct of few people.

“We cannot continue to be non-challant about our environment. Our negative attitude towards the environment must stop. The way we treat the environment, is the way the environment treats us. We cannot fold our arms and allow the non-challance of a few, affect the generality of the people.

Despite several advocacy and public Enlightenment, government is left with no choice than to enforce. The enforcement exercise will be a continuous one, as no Government takes delight in shutting down markets”, he said.

He implored the traders to play by the rules of acceptable standards, putting premium on hygiene for their health and that of the public, stressing that government will not shy away from shutting down any market that returns to old filthy ways.

Speaking, the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to environmental sustainability and public safety, especially around market facilities in the state.

He said, “The temporary closure of Mile 12 Market was essential to address observed environmental issues. Our aim is to ensure that all markets in Lagos, including Mile 12, operate in line with environmental regulations, creating a safer and healthier trading environment for everyone involved.

We worked closely with Mile 12 Market traders and associations to implement corrective actions, including placement of dino bins, proper waste collection, disposal, employment of waste policing, bin keepers and payment for waste services, among others.”

The LAWMA boss charged traders at the market to show total commitment to the environmental laws of the state, to pave way for a cleaner and healthier environment for both the traders and their customers.

Recall that the market was sealed along with Owode Onirin Market last week for sundry environmental infractions.

