Lagos Govt. reopens Agege abattoir on conditions

The Lagos State Government has reopened the abattoir in Oko-Oba, Agege Local Government, previously sealed off over environmental infractions by the traders.

The popular abattoir was reopened by the state government after the traders’ full compliance with requisite conditions, barely eight days after the premises were sealed to protect residents who consume the meat from the facility.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the reopening on Saturday through a short statement released to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Government has directed the immediate re-opening of the Abattoir at Oko-Oba following the fulfillment of sanitation and hygienic prescriptions by the operators.

“The operators have substantially complied with the minimum benchmark for the operations of abattoirs in the state, which was flagrantly flouted initially, necessitating the closure.

“Part of the conditions for the reopening is that on a monthly basis, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources officials will conduct a periodic inspection of the facilities at the Abattoir.

“We therefore urge the operators to avoid unsanitary activities, waste mismanagement, and unhygienic handling of animal products as they conduct their businesses.