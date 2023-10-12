Lagos Govt. removes over 18 abandoned trucks off Apapa-Oshodi Exp.

Amid ongoing operations to reduce travel time along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, the Lagos State Government, inconjunction with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Police, has removed over 18 trucks discovered to have been illegally parked or abandoned trailers within Apapa and its environs.

It stated that more trucks would be removed as the strict enforcement operations on all illegally parked or abandoned trailers within Apapa and its environs intensified.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, who led the combined enforcement team, on Thursday, explained that the decision was taken after the expiration of a ‘Removal Order’ issued to trailer drivers would ensure the general safety of motorists and allow unimpeded free flow of traffic around the entire Apapa axis.

Oreagba added that the enforcement operations which would be a continuous exercise were to checkmate the excesses of these trailer drivers



In a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the LASTMA boss stressed that the operations would restore sanity around Creek Road, Etisalat Corridor, Trebor Junction, Liverpool, down to Tin-Can first/second Gates to Coconut, Trinity, Sunrise and Mile 2 axis.

Oreagba said, “The Lagos State Government, being a responsible and responsive one, will ensure that every motorists have a smooth ride from the Port Gate inwards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and not only trailers carrying containers.”

The General Manager said efforts had been made in the past to restore sanity and bring back the glory of Apapa, which had been truncated by the indisciplined attitude of trailer drivers.

According to Oreagba “Series of meetings have been held with the Petroleum tanker/trailer drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, other transport stakeholders to educate their members and ensure that they desist from indiscriminate parking and being indiscipline on the road.

“All tanker/ trailer drivers are advised to adhere strictly to the new directive, as the government will not hesitate to enforce traffic rules and regulations to the letter.”

He maintained that all contravened trailers/ tankers would be immediately charged to court for prosecution in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

