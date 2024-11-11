Lagos govt. dislodges illegal squatters under Eko bridge

In an effort to maintain a clean and safe environment, the Lagos state government through the operatives of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has dislodged illegal squatters and 54 shanties constructed under the Eko Bridge at Elegbata, on Lagos Island.



As gathered, the detached structures harbored 84 illegal occupants and were built with an eight-room toilet whose pipes were linked to the Lagoon.



This development was contained in a statement released by the Head of Public Affairs, Ajayi Lukman, through the directives of the Agency’s Corp marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole (Rtd).



The retired Mayor on Monday, noted that this action is enshrined in the THEMES+ agenda of Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to maintain a cleaner and greener environment across the state.



According to him, the illegal shanties removal was carried out after a 7-day abatement notice to which the occupants refused to adhere prompting the operatives to take action.



The Corp marshal who justified his agency’s action stated that the bridge has become home to criminal hideouts, miscreants, and illegal occupants who usually promote indiscriminate disposal of refuse into the lagoon thereby causing drain blockage and pollution to the water body.



While emphasizing the need to adhere to environmental rules and regulations, Cole cautioned residents to desist from implicating activities warning that the state has zero tolerance for environmental defaulters.



At the same time, he encouraged residents to utilize the provided pedestrian bridges instead of crossing highways, affirming that defaulters are always arrested and prosecuted daily to serve as a deterrent to others.



According to the statement, ‘‘The Elegbeta Water Channel which spans the Lagos Lagoon right under the Eko Bridge around the Ebute-Ero axis turned home to miscreants, illegal occupants occupying the waterfront, usually in the habit of promoting indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the lagoon, activating the base of the bridge as a criminal hideout and enjoining open defecation, urination and we swung into action after serving a 7-day abatement notice which was not adhered to’’.



“The Corps Marshal also sounded a strong warning to environmental defaulters usually in the habit of indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and water bodies, erection of illegal structures on road setbacks, lay-bys, kerbs, medians, verges and the refusal of public and private premises to obtain a valid waste collection contract, which he highlighted as infractions and maintained that the law will take its due course and deal decisively with flouters who show clear disregard for the State’s environmental laws”.