Lagos Govt. removes five-storey building to reclaim public land

In a continued effort to reclaim encroached public land from occupants, the Lagos State Government has commenced removal of a five-storey building in Lagos Island Local Government that was erected on a public land without obtaining any approval from the government before erecting the structure.

The building erected on No. 7, BreadFruit Street, Lagos Island was built on the land acquired by the government for public use.

As gathered, the owner of the building, who was said to have realized his actions, did not seek for any approval from the government before erecting the building in the community.

Leading the demolition exercise, the

General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) Gbolahan Oki, disclosed that aside that the building was erected on public land, the structures were not habitable for Lagosians and visitors to the state.

He stressed that the agency’s effort to bring down the building was to reduce illegal construction and curb menace of collapse structures as well as avert any imminent danger that could have occurred in the community.

Through a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Adetayo Akitoye -Asagba, the LASBCA boss added that the owner of the building did not obtain any approval from the agency which is contrary to the provisions of the law guiding construction works in every part of the State.

According to him, several warnings and notices have been served on the developer to stop work proved abortive, hence the Agency had no option but to demolish the structure.

He also said that although there was a record of a request for development Permit submitted by developer of the building to the State Government, the structure could not get the approval as it was erected on a land owned by the government.

The General Manager promised that the agency would not rest until building protocols were fully observed by stakeholders, saying, this will ensure the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians.

While assuring residents of Lagos State that the agency will ensure that all new buildings in different parts of the State are certified fit for habitation by LASBCA, Oki appealed to owners and developers to always build in accordance with the State’s building codes.

