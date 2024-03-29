Lagos Govt. removes banned styrofoam from markets

The Lagos State Government has intensified the mopping up of banned styrofoam and single-use plastics, to end it usage across the state.

It intensified the mopping up exercise barely two months after placing a total ban on styrofoam and other single-user plastic in Lagos.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this through a statement released on his official social media handle on Friday.

He said: “Officials from the enforcement agencies under the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Thursday, intensified the mopping up of banned styrofoam food containers across markets in the state”.

In January, the state government announced its decision to ban the use and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics across the state.

The decision was reached following the menace that single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable styrofoam, were causing in the environment, according to the government.

Styrofoam users were given a three-week grace period to stop using them. But while some adhered, others disregarded the warning and continued it’s usage in the state.

It would be recalled that after Lagos announced it’s ban, Oyo State Government has also towed the line, banning it’s usage across its metropolis.