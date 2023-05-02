Lagos Govt. releases three sex offenders’ identities

The Lagos State Government has published details of three adult males convicted by courts for different sexual offences, to serve as a deterrent to others across the state.

It said that their identities, Idowu Daniel, Moses Olawale and Akin Isaac, were released to the public after courts had handed each of the offenders their sentences and included their names in the sex offenders list.

Identities of the offenders were made public yesterday in a tweet published by the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency on its official social media handle

Update on publication of details of Sex Convicts as maintained by Lagos State. pic.twitter.com/orIcsDLAV5

“Justice has been served,” the agency said while giving an “update on publication of details of sex convicts as maintained by Lagos State.”

The details of the publication include the names and pictures of the sex offenders, the nature of their offences, as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the courts.

According to the agency, the first offender, Idowu Daniel, was convicted of sexual assault and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

“Idowu Daniel whose picture appears here was convicted for the offence of sexual assault and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at the Lagos State High Court,” the tweet read.

The second offender, Moses Olawale, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sentenced to 37 years imprisonment, the third offender, Akin Isaac, was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment after he was convicted of defilement.

“Let us continue to demand justice for survivors,” the agency said, urging the public not to cease to get justice for domestic and sexual violence victims.

It would be recalled that in May, the agency announced that it would start to publish the details of sexual offenders.

Executive Secretary, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, who disclosed this during a press conference at the agency’s office in 2022 said the move was in furtherance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance for all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

After the announcement, the agency published the details of two sex offenders who were sentenced to life imprisonment.

They included Gbenga Olasunkanmi and Bashiru Obasekere who were both convicted of defilement.

