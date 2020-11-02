Lagos Govt. releases JSS1 students placement lists, begins admission process

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has released merit lists of primary six pupils to all six Education Districts across the state, saying the list signifies commencement of admission process for pupils looking for placement into the state’s Junior Secondary Schools (JSS1).

It explained that pupils whose names appear in the lists are now qualified for placement into public Junior Secondary Schools (JSS1), and that appropriate steps were being taken to ensure smooth admission and resumption for pupils on the merit list.

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the list was in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government to bridge the gaps occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus which led to disruption of academic activities across the state.

Through a statement released to newsmen by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs, Enitan Adewunmi, during weekend, the LASUBEB boss reiterated government’s commitment toward preparing pupils for digital and other reality of the 21st century through qualitative education across the six district.

Furthermore, he urged parents and guardians to check the placement of their children at the various primary schools they attended for proper guidance and directives.

“This is to announce that the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board has released the lists of Primary Six Pupils to all the Six Education Districts in the state for placement into Public Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

“Parents and guardians are advised to kindly check their wards’ placement at the various primary schools they attended,” the statement said.