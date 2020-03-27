Lagos Govt. releases details on 12 new coronavirus cases

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Hours after the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), announced 12 cases in Lagos, the State Government has disclosed that 10 of the cases were Nigerians.

The other two, according to the State Government, were nationals from Poland and Ukraine, who were discovered on the country’s waters.

Disclosing the details, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Friday added that the new cases has increased number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 44.

Of these 44 cases, the Commissioner said, 41 were still active while the others, including the Index case, have been discharged after tests run on them indicated negative.

Abayomi said: “Six of the 12 new cases were discovered on a vessel and they include two foreign nationals; a Polish and Ukrainian, while the other four were Nigerians”.

While commending response team of Lagos State on coronavirus for engaging in tracking and ensuring that those involved were subjected to relevant procedures to avoid the spread of the infection, the Commissioner added that the other six cases were Nigerians.