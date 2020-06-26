Lagos Govt. releases cause of Oyo former governor, Ajimobi, death

Hours after death of Oyo State former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, was confirmed by the family, Lagos State Government has disclosed that the deceased died from multiple organs failure. It said that the multiple organs failure was due to complications suffered by the immediate past Oyo governor after contracting coronavirus infection in the country.

This came seven days after The Guild had first reported that the former governor had died and that the news was delayed by political leaders due to role the deceased name plays in the leadership imbroglio that was rocking All Progressive Congress (APC). Announcing the cause of Ajimobi’s death, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Friday, said that efforts were made to ensure that the deceased get the best treatment in the state. Abayomi disclosed that the immediate past Oyo governor was admitted at First Cardiologist Consultant in Ikoyi; a private COVID-19 approved care center in the state. The commissioner noted that the death of the Ajimobi, who was immediate past national Vice Chairman of APC was not expected but that they submitted to fate. Abayomi said: “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State. “The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from #COVID19 infection. “On behalf of #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander @jidesanwoolu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Governor and the people of Oyo state”.

Meanwhile, Lagos state former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed grief over the death of Ajimobi.

Ambode described ex-governor demise as a personal loss and that Ajimobi was more than a brother and a colleague to him.

The former governor, in a statement signed by his media aide, Habib Aruna, said Ajimobi’s eight years as Governor was remarkable, saying that his strides across the length and breadth of Oyo State will never be forgotten in a hurry.

“I received the news of Ajimobi’s demise with a heavy heart. This is a great loss to me. I can easily recall so many fond memories we shared when we were Governors of our respective States. We were very close during the period and I saw him as an elder brother always.

“He was always full of wisdom, very witty, always willing to provide his honest opinion on issues. His political sagacity was one I admired from afar and I am glad to have shared many memorable moments with him.

“Ajimobi was very passionate about his state, the Yoruba agenda and the Nigerian project. He was a progressive party man to the core and Oyo citizens will testify to the fact that he left the State better than he met it,” he added.

Ambode also condoled with the family of the late Oyo governor, urging his widow, Florence, to take solace in the fact that her husband lived a fulfilled life and left indelible mark on his people.

“This is a big loss. As much as he was a politician, he was also a devoted family man. I pray that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and his entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the former Lagos governor said.