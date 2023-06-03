Lagos Govt. releases alternative routes for post inauguration celebration

The Lagos State Government has released traffic plans and alternative routes to reduce travel time around Agege Local Government during post inauguration celebration of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, second term in the state.

It stated that movement within the council especially around Agege Stadium would be diverted, to allow less travel time during and after the programme.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, in a statement released on Saturday, urged motorists to make use of the routes to avoid delay during and after the program.

He noted that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ( LASTMA) and other traffic management officials have been deployed to manage traffic.

The Permanent Secretary, meanwhile, appealed motorists to adhere to this travel advisory to ameliorate inconveniences.

According to the statement, motorists from Oba Akran can move through Pero to Otubu via Mosholashi Alhaja to Pen-Cinema;

“Those from Ogba, Wemco, and Akilo road should link Oba Ogunji road inwards Moshalasi Alhaja through Balogun road (Maternity);

“From Shobowale Street, off Akilo road to connect Agege Stadium.

“Attendees will be diverted to Showonuola Street, off Alhaja-One on Ogba road to connect Oshitelu Street to Agege Stadium, *OR* Wemco road inwards Marketing on Ogba-Ijaye road”.

