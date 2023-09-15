Lagos Govt. releases alternative routes ahead third Mainland bridge closure

Ahead of repair works to be carried out on failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Government has released alternative routes to ease movements when the bridge is shut to vehicular movements.

The state governments through its Ministry of Transportation released the alternative routes after the Federal Government through Ministry of Works and Housing and Lagos State Public Works Corporation declared that the failed portion on the bridge would be repaired on two consecutive Sundays, 17th and 24th September, 2023.

They added that the transport facility would be shut between 7.00am to 7.00pm on each Sunday, to allow an urgent repairs that would further reduce travel time on the bridge

Announcing the alternative routes, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, promised that proposed works would be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the

most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

According to him, the palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimize inconveniences for motorists in the state.

“Motorists are implored to be patient and observe safety measures during the

palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge”, he added.

He said: “Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

“Another alternative route for motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via 3rd Mainland Bridge willbe diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island”.

