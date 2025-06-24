Lagos Govt. releases alternative route ahead Ogudu/Ifako bridge closure

Following its decision to rehabilitate parts of the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge, which is showing signs of structural decline, the Lagos State Government has announced alternative routes to reduce travel time during the 15-week, four-day partial closure.

The government said the alternative routes have been carefully selected to help motorists navigate effectively throughout the closure period, which will last from Saturday, June 28, 2025, to Wednesday, October 15, 2025, a total of 110 days.

Initially postponed, the critical repair project will be executed in eight phases on both carriageways of the bridge.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed the alternative routes on Tuesday in a statement made available to journalists, advising residents and businesses that rely on the route to plan ahead and adopt strategies to minimize delays.

He urged motorists to remain patient and comply with traffic officers and the measures put in place to ensure smooth movement.

According to him, the closure will be partial, in order to allow for effective traffic management during the maintenance work on the bridge’s expansion joints, being handled by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Office of Infrastructure).

“Phase One: Motorists from Iyana Oworo should proceed through Gbagada to connect Anthony, and then access Ikorodu Road for onward movement. One lane near the work area (50 meters before and after) will remain open for use.

“Phase Two: Motorists coming from Eko Bridge are advised to use Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Ikorodu Road.

The Commissioner assured that traffic management personnel will be stationed at key points to reduce inconvenience and manage traffic flow effectively during the lane maintenance work.