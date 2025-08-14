Lagos Govt. releases alternative route ahead Maryland bridge repairs

Following its decision to rehabilitate the damaged wall of the Maryland Independence bridge, the Lagos State Government has announced an alternative routes to reduce travel time during the partial closure of the facility.

The government said the alternative routes have been carefully selected to help motorists navigate effectively throughout the closure period, which will run from Saturday, 16th August, 2025 to Tuesday, 19th August, 2025.

According to the state government, the partial closure will be at night between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced the closure on Thursday, urged motorists to use the alternative route during the 3-day night repair works:

Osiyemi said: “Motorists inbound. Oshodi/Ojuelegba/Stadium/Lagos will be diverted at Maria Lodge in Maryland into the Maryland Bridge to connect Idiroko inwards Anthony to continue their journeys.

“This is because the main carriageway will not be opened to vehicular movement during this period.

“During the course of the repairs, motorists inbound Ketu/Ikorodu from Lagos/Stadium/Anthony will have unhindered vehicular movement.

The commissioner assured residents that traffic management personnel will be deployed to the affected area to minimise inconvenience and manage vehicular movement during the repairs.

He urged motorists to comply with the directives of the officers on ground to ensure smooth traffic flow.