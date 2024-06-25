Lagos Govt. releases alternative route ahead closure of Ikoyi road

Following the Federal Government decision to relay asphalt on the road from Osborne Foreshore Estate to Sura bridge ramp, the Lagos State Government has released alternative routes to reduce travel time during the four weeks closure.

It said that the alternative routes have been chosen to assist motorists navigate effectively during closure of the important road between Wednesday, 26th June to 27th July, 2024.

Before this, the apex government had disclosed that the four weeks was to allow effective laying of asphalt on the first of the project.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the alternative routes on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen, educate residents and firms relying on the road to link their destination on strategies to avoid delay.

Osiyemi assured Lagosians that traffic management Personnel will be on ground to minimize inconveniences and ensure steady flow of traffic.

He urge motorists to be patient and comply with the Officers and the aforementioned interventions put in place.

According to him, the closure is partial to ensure effective traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road sections by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).

“To this end, a lane of the road to be rehabilitated will be closed to vehicular movement.

Consequently, Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes; Motorists from Alexander/Glover are advised to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue inwards Ikoyi to connect Obalende/Ring Road and access 3rd Mainland Bridge to proceed with their journeys .

“Aside from this, he noted that another route has been mapped out for motorists to avoid gridlocks, saying: Motorists from Victoria Island are advised to go through Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road and access 3rd Mainland Bridge to reach their desired destinations.

“Alternately, Motorists from Victoria Island can also utilize Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to link Mekunwen Bridge and proceed to CMS/Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge to access Funsho Williams Avenue to reach their desired destinations”, he added.

“For this period, Motorists on the other side from Sura Bridge will have a through traffic inbound Osborne Foreshore Estate”.