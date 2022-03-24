Lagos Govt. releases alternative route after Apongbon bridge closure

In a bid to reduce travel time around Lagos Island after Apongbon bridge closure, the State Government has announced an alternative route to divert traffic away from the damaged road infrastructure.

It said that the closure and provision of alternative routes were to allow experts to conduct tests on the bridge, in order to ascertain its safety for vehicular movement after it was engulfed by fire.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement released yesterday, explained that an integrity assessment will be carried out to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence for adequate rehabilitation of the bridge.

READ ALSO:

Oladeinde advised Motorists heading towards Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use Ijora/Apapa route or Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect Marina and their desired destinations.

Alternately, the commissioner further advised motorists to use Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys, affirming that the State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) is already on the ground along the alternative routes to minimize inconveniences.

The Transport Commissioner empathized with owners of shops razed down during the inferno, assuring that the State Government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

