Lagos Govt. releases 20 patrol cars, other security equipment to RRS

The Lagos State Government has released security equipment, including 350 Bullet proof vests, helmets and 20 Saloon patrol vehicles among others to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the state’s Police Command in augmenting existing working tools for effective and efficient policing across the state.

It explained that the working apparatuses donated to RRS by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) team on behalf of the government was in furtherance of Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led government’s commitment to completely annihilate criminals out of the state.

As stated, the donation was to further enhance the RRS operatives fight against criminals and miscreants across the state, particularly traffic robbers terrorising motorists and commutters across Lagos roads on daily basis.

Speaking after taking delivery of additional security wares from the government, RRS Commander, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi, noted that the equipment would ease the operatives mobility and ensure wider coverage of the state during night and day time.

The RRS boss who indicated that the donation from the government was a testament to Sanwo-Olu’s unwavering commitment to security of lives and property of Lagosians, assured that his team would put the equipment to good use and intensify its operation of ridding Lagos of criminals and miscreants.

According to him, through the equipment donation, the governor has again spoken in an unambiguous manner and demonstrated his unwavering resolve to give the police all that is needed to guarantee impregnable security of lives and property in Lagos.

He added that the gesture from the government was a clear signal that the police must go all out and get the job done against criminals and others bent on disrupting peace being enjoyed across the state. Furthermore, Egbeyemi noted that the donation would help the RRS sustain onslaught against all shades of criminals as directed by the commissioner of police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

