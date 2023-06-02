Lagos Govt. releases 12 sex offenders’ identities

As part of the effort to stem tides of all forms of domestic and sexual violence across Lagos, the State Government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has published 12 adult males that have been convicted by courts for different sexual offences,

The publication of 12 names and other details of the convicts in the register, according to the agency, could aid residents to identify anyone that had been convicted for engaging in sex offenses in the state.

It said that the move, revealing their identities, would serve as a deterrent to others residents that were planning to embark on such crime across the state.

The 12 convicts identities were made public by the government through its sex offender register and those published on the register include Gbenga Olasunkanmi, Bashiru Obasekere, Idowu Daniel, Moses Olawale and Akin Isaac.

Aside from that, the state government is currently pursuing over 400 sexual and domestic violence cases pending before different courts across the state.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this exclusively to The Guild on the sideline of the launch of “The Hidden Crime, Violence Against Men Project”, held in Ikeja, yesterday.

Vivour-Adeniyi explained that the 12 already published on the register were those convicted and have accepted to serve their sentences as stipulated by the court.

She added that other details being published by the government includes a picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offense committed as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

As gathered, the government has send letters of advisory to the local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts resided before the act, to alert them.

This was said to be in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly section 42 which provides that the agency periodically publish details of sex convicts in the state.

Among those already published was Idowu Daniel who was convicted of sexual assault and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Daniel whose picture appeared on the register was said to have been convicted for the offence of sexual assault and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at the Lagos State High Court,” the tweet read.

Another offender, Moses Olawale, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sentenced to 37 years imprisonment, while, Akin Isaac, was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment after he was convicted of defilement.

Vivour-Adeniyi noted that this measure was one amongst many deployed by the state government to end the culture of impunity and also serve as a deterrence to other sex offenders.

Other measures being deployed by the agency include creating awareness about the violence, sensitizing residents on the need to speakup and measures already put in place by the government to assist victims.

Part o the awareness, she said was the launch of “The Hidden Crime, Violence Against Men Project”, an initiative targeted to engage men on the need to realize they can be victims or survivors of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

She hinted that the agency was yet to have a woman that was convicted of sexual violence, saying all those already published were men.

According to her, these convicts were exposed to unhealthy sexual relationships and ater the exposure did not receive psycho-social support and as such they began abusing others, thereby revealing the abused-abuser trend.

The Executive Secretary stated that the aim of the project was to ensure that the agency leave no gender behind in its advocacy, preventive, and response mechanisms.

Vivour-Adeniyi said the project would be an opportunity to continue to break the culture of silence, which encourages Sexual and Gender Based Violence to thrive.

She explained that the project also compelling to inform men of the different forms of violence as well as free support services the State Government has put in place to proactively address these issues.

It would be recalled that in May 2022, the agency announced that it would start to publish the details of sexual offenders.

