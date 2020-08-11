Lagos Govt. reiterates commitment toward digital learning for students 

In its bid to improve the education sector in meeting up with the 21st-century demand, the Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to leveraging on technology in achieving desired results and prepare students for global competition.

As stated, plans are being concluded by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led state government to address needed capacity building for tutors and teachers across the state in meeting up with equipping future leaders with skills and needed knowledge with aid of technology.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that the government would not relent in its efforts to retain and improved on its capacity buildings for teachers for the success of technology-aided education curriculum.

Speaking during the Performance Series 3.1. Webinar organized for teachers by the Teaching Service Commission on Tuesday, the Deputy Governor stressed that the government would stop at nothing in leveraging on technology to achieve educational goals of the 21st century.

“Knowledge is the most significant currency in today’s world that it is far more expensive than crude oil. As an Administration, we plan to comprehensively address the issue of capacity building for our teachers. The teacher remains the most critical element in imparting knowledge,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr. Hamzat explained that teachers who takes advantage of the structured training and undertakes continuous self-improvement will not only be outstanding in the job they do but will also have personal health benefits.

“Data is the new currency of the world. Data is fetching more money than crude oil. If we develop our human resources, we will be able to earn four times more than we get from crude oil,’’ he added.

He charged teachers to imbibe technology and leverage on its advantages to be able to deliver on their very unique assignments of training and educating students across the state.

While stating that a good teacher must be passionate about teaching, Hamzat noted that deep knowledge of the subject matter to be taught is equally important and that teachers must be reminded about the essence of education.

Meanwhile, the government launched another educational television programme tagged “The Total Education Show” in its bid to maintain all-round continuous learning for private and public school students at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Included in the educational show are co-curricular activities, inclusive learning and other educational contents to enrich students asides the existing curriculum of daily radio, television and online classes.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, revealed that the programme is an intervention idea of the Ministry aimed at enriching the students with educational programmes.

“Education is not just about academic subjects alone but inculcating co-curricular activities to engage the students and make learning fun for them,” the commissioner said.

Adefisayo stressed that Education is not balanced if it is only concentrated on cognitive development rather than behavioural, entrepreneurial, analytical, experimental and social aspects for improvement of the learner.

“All factors must be encompassed to broaden the horizon of the child,” She added.

She further disclosed the focus areas of the programme which include; science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics (STREAM), technical and vocational education training (TVET) and child protection advocacy against child abuse, adding that this medium provides an opportunity for the child to be enlightened and learn other skills for a futuristic purpose.

She noted that the show is being aired on Television Continental (TVC) Entertainment, GOTV Channel 27, every Monday and Thursday at 4:30 pm, both days.