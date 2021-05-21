Lagos Govt. reiterates commitment to investor friendly environment across CBDs

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive across the state particularly within Central Business Districts (CBDs).

It added that creating an investor-friendly environment was responsible for series of exercises embarked upon within CBDs to enshrine the best global standards of business transactions through strategic partnerships with stakeholders in the state.

The government’s commitment was reiterated by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on CBD, Olugbenga Oyerinde, yesterday, at the Year 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, held at Secretariat, Alausa, to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Oyerinde, who assured investors that more efforts would be intensified to ensure they operate within a business-friendly environment, stated more strategies would be adopted in other to improve life within the CBDs as enshrined in the THEMES agenda of the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

To ensure a better business environment, he noted that this was responsible for the tremendous transformation currently been witnessed in traffic management, removal of series of impediments and obstructions, improved environmental sanitation, drastic reduction in the illegal activities of street traders, non-stop renovation and rebranding, beautification and reconstruction as well as impactful consultation with stakeholders through series of fora that became the solid platform to share vital information and knowledge.

Oyerinde, meanwhile, sought the cooperation of stakeholders operating within the Lagos Island business district to curb environmental and traffic issues on the Island, noting that CBD is very germane and critical in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S. Development Agenda of the State Government in the areas of traffic, clean and sustainable environment as well as providing intelligence gathering on crime prevention in Lagos.

“The State Government has expended enormous resources and wherewithal on beautification, painting, rebranding, reconstruction, and general uplifting of Lagos Island CBD axis to ensure that a serene and conducive environment is in place for businesses to thrive. We, therefore, call on stakeholders to cooperate with the State Government and see CBD as partners in progress”, he added.

He recalled that the creation of the Central Business Districts by the former Governor emeritus, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2017, underscored the veritable business and investment potentials inherent in the CBDs and the need to address the challenges of maintenance of infrastructure within the business districts.

“Since the creation of CBD, the travel time within the Lagos Island Business District has drastically reduced through the removal of unnecessary impediments to free human and vehicular movement, security has been beefed-up as activities of hoodlums and miscreants have been reasonably curtailed and the aesthetic value of the environment has greatly improved”, the Special Adviser asserted.

He disclosed that CBD is collaborating with other agencies of government in ensuring proper harmonisation and synergy of all enforcement agencies operating within the Central Business District for effective management of the business activities in line with acceptable international standards.

He said further that In line with the present administration to regenerate and redevelop the city to a greater Lagos, the Agency embarked on the beautification and reconstruction of water fountains in some major junctions within the Lagos Island Business District as well as the reconstruction and rebranding of Ago Tower in Idumota which has been abandon for long to boost tourism and enhance the aesthetic value of the area.

While noting that iron barriers have been erected on some streets within the Lagos Island Business District to curtail the influx of traders into the walkways and roads which usually obstruct the free flow of traffic in the axis, Oyerinde appealed to traders to display their wares within the confine of their shops and business premises.

He called on visitors, residents, and business owners operating within the business districts to obey rules and regulations in order to ensure that the set goals and objectives of the State Government are achieved.

The special adviser said further that the agency has already commenced operations in the Ikeja Business District with the deployment of enforcement officers to control traffic at strategic traffic points and consultations with stakeholders within the Ikeja Business District.

“As part of program to introduce and sensitize the Ikeja environs of the commencement of full operation within the Ikeja CBD, the office recently engage in public enlightenment and sensitization within the Ikeja CBD and we are already holding series of consultative meeting with stakeholders to make the office operations within the axis seamless,” Oyerinde said.

While appealing for the return of Corporate Organizations/ Companies to the Lagos Island CBD, he called on stakeholders especially different transports unions, market associations, and CDAs to obey all traffic, environmental and physical planning laws of the State to reduce the frequent friction between the enforcement team of the Agency.

