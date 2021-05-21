Lagos Govt. reiterates commitment to investor friendly environment across CBDs

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive across the state particularly within Central Business Districts (CBDs).
The government’s commitment was reiterated by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on CBD, Olugbenga Oyerinde, yesterday, at the Year 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, held at Secretariat, Alausa, to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.