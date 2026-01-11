Lagos Govt. reiterates ban on night travel across waterways

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its ban on night-time movement across all inland waterways, warning residents and visitors against attempting after-dark boat travel under any circumstances.

The government, through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), cautioned fun seekers and fans of Fuji music icon, Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika, planning to attend his concert at Ilashe Beach, to ensure their journeys are completed within daylight hours.

In an urgent public notice issued on Sunday, LASWA specifically stressed that all boat operations—commercial and private—remain strictly limited to daytime navigation, noting that the restriction is a critical safety measure aimed at preventing avoidable accidents on the waterways.

“Night-time travel on Lagos inland waterways remains prohibited,” the authority said, citing dangers such as poor visibility, submerged obstacles, and other navigational hazards that pose serious risks to lives and property.

The agency urged members of the public to plan, arrive at their destinations early, and avoid any attempt to travel by water after sunset. Boat operators were also warned to comply fully with approved operating hours, observe all safety regulations, and ensure that every passenger wears a life jacket at all times.

LASWA disclosed that it will jointly patrol the waterways with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and other safety and security agencies to enforce compliance. According to the authority, defaulters—whether passengers or operators—will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the law.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, LASWA said the state government remains focused on providing a secure, efficient, and well-regulated water transport system for residents and visitors alike.

“Safety on our waterways is everyone’s responsibility,” the authority warned, urging the public to cooperate with officials and place safety above convenience or entertainment.