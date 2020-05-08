Health commissioner not coronavirus positive – Lagos Govt.

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has refuted claims that the state’s Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic, saying the reports are false and misleading.

It explained that the viral nature of the reports and that of the personality involved had necessitated the clarifications, adding that the reports are false and should be disregarded by Lagosians.

The state’s Ministry of Health said the reports were the handiwork of mischief makers who are bent on causing panic and instigating unrest among the populace.

The Ministry’s Public Affairs Officers, Tubosun Ogunbanwo, through a statement released to newsmen, said the Commissioner was in good shape, great spirit, and leading the response against the deadly respiratory disease in the state.

“We hereby urge the public to disregard this absolute falsehood and fabricated report in its entirety. This is the handwork of mischief makers who are out to create unnecessary panic and fear amongst the populace.

“Prof. Akin Abayomi is hale and hearty, in good health, and has continued in his capacity as the Deputy Incident Commander of the #COVID19Lagos Intervention to coordinate activities and response in order to break the chain of transmission of the infection in Lagos.

“We implore citizens to rely only on the official and verified communication channels of the @followlasg and @LSMOH for #COVID19Lagos related news and information. Let’s take responsibility by sharing only confirmed and verified reports,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Abayomi, through a post on his social media page also described the reports as false, while urging Lagosians to remain calm and dismiss any such claim.

“It is evident that the fake news is calculated at causing panic and unnecessary anxiety amongst the populace. I, therefore, urge the public to disregard any news on COVID19 that does not emanate from @followslasg official communication channels and other verifiable sources,” he wrote.