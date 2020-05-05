Lagos Govt. refutes 14 civil servants coronavirus positive status

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has refuted claims that 14 state house staff have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic, saying that such allegations are false and should be disregarded by Lagosians.

It said that contrary to reports which had been published by certain news agencies, the state had no record of such coronavirus incidents within its governance structure and advised against the propagation of fake news by information platforms.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a post made through his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, confirmed that all allegations of coronavirus cases being recorded in the state-house were false and urged Lagosians to dismiss any such claim.

Sanwo-Olu decried such peddling of false information and called on news agencies to stay mindful of the responsibility held in reporting accurate news to the people.

He said that it was pertinent that news platforms ensure that reports made were truthful, accurate and that recent coronavirus realities in the state necessitated a higher sense of responsibility even in information dissemination.

“Please beware of fake news! The attached piece of news is fake. This is nothing but irresponsible reporting, at a time when all hands are on deck for action against the ravaging COVID-19. News platforms should be mindful of what they push out to the public at this period”.