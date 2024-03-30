Lagos Govt. reels out proper waste disposal benefits during Easter

As Lagosians joined Christians globally to celebrate the Easter season, the State Government has appealed to residents to maintain hygiene standard during the festive period through responsible waste management practices.

The government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) stated that ensuring a clean and sustainable environment would reduce outbreak of diseases in the state.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, made the appeal in a statement released yesterday by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs, Kadiri Folashade.

To ensure a hygiene society, Gbadegesin stressed that shunning indiscriminate waste disposal and embracing recycling remain integral components for the Easter festivities.

He said,”Easter symbolizes joy and renewal, but it also serves as a reminder of our duty to preserve the environment for future generations. LAWMA implores all residents to prioritize sustainable waste management practices during this festive period. By minimizing waste generation and actively participating in recycling efforts, we can collectively contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.”

“It is also important to highlight the need for residents to avoid food wastage and use only materials that can be reused, recycled, or repurposed, to minimize environmental impact. The Easter festivities provide an excellent opportunity for individuals and communities to demonstrate their commitment to environmental sustainability”, he stressed.

The LAWMA boss encouraged residents to make use of designated waste collection points and recycling facilities across Lagos State, adding that the Authority would continue to sensitise the populace on proper waste management during and after the celebration.

He said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability, LAWMA has launched several initiatives aimed at encouraging recycling and waste reduction. These include community cleanup drives, awareness campaigns, and partnerships with local businesses and organisations. By working together and engaging in recycling practices, we can create a cleaner, healthier environment for all”.

While wishing Lagos residents a happy Easter celebration, he urged them to bag and containerise their waste, for fast and seamless evacuation by assigned PSP operators. He assured that the Authority would provide backup services to complement efforts of PSPs, urging motorists to drive with caution to safeguard the lives of sanitation workers carrying out their duties during this period.