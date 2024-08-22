Lagos Govt. reels out driver education benefits to accident reduction

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to improve road safety through prioritizing the engagement of professional drivers for operation within the metropolis.

It stated that it aim to achieve maximum reduction in road accidents through an effective driver education, using its driver’s institutes across the state.

Speaking at the Y2024 Driving School Instructors and Operators Train-the-Trainer Workshop, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said that the State Government is dedicated to training and motivating drivers in both public and private sectors to uphold safety in their operations, adding that this would only be achieved through driver education.

“Driver education promotes awareness of vehicle positioning, the anticipation of potential collisions, and effective responses in emergencies, these are crucial in preventing fatalities caused by avoidable accidents”, the Commissioner stated.

He also underscored the vital role of driver education in achieving the United Nations Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021- 2030 aimed at cutting road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% in 2030.

Affirming that teaching the complex task of driving is demanding, he explained that the aim of the program is to ensure that Instructors and operators across the state are furnished with the necessary information to adapt to the individual needs and varying challenges in modern times.

Osiyemi also revealed that the State Government is advocating for the inclusion of driver education into school curricula as it will significantly reduce global road accidents and create a safer driving environment.

In tandem with the Commissioner’s keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa stressed the need for driving instructors to inculcate values into drivers as the success of the State Government in ensuring an effective transport system is hinged on their ability to develop professional drivers.

Musa urged them to train drivers on the usage of road signs and on adherence to the Lagos State Tranport Reform law 2018.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the General Manager, Lagos State Drivers Institute, Afusat Tiamiyu, explained that the theme for this year which is anchored on “The Role of Driver Education in Road Safety and Economic Development in the 21st Century” was strategically planned in line with the state development plan which highlights safety as a booster of economic development.

While appreciating the Instructors and Operators of drivers training schools for their supports in disseminating the crucial Professional driving knowledge to drivers at their various schools, she equally urged them to continue to enhance road culture and safety on Lagos roads.

The event was well attended by representatives of Agencies under the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and Stakeholders in the transport sector.