Lagos Govt. redeploys physical planning officers to boost performance

The Lagos State Govemment has redeployed District Officers of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) to bring about enhanced service delivery and avoid cases of collapsed building in the state.

It stated that the movement of officers was informed by the need to bring about new challenges and reenrgise the system as the redeployment mainly affects those who have spent more years in a district and officers on Grade Level 16 and above, whose experience and expertise will best serve policy formulation at the headquarters.

The Commissioner for Physical Pianning Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide made this known on Friday during a meeting the District Officers at LASPPPA Headquarters, First Secretariat, Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja.

According to Commissioner Olumide, the strategic move was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, boosting productivity, and improving service delivery to the people of Lagos.

“The redeployment, which takes immediate effect, will not only guide against redundancy but promote a viable public image of LASPPPA and the Lagos State Government as our services become more accessible and responsive to the needs of Lagos residents”, he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire urged the officers to see their new postings as a positive development and hit the ground running in their respective districts.

The General Manager, LASPPPA, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike added that the agency would increase its monitoring mechanism and collate performance reports on a regular basis as the Commissioner promised to commence unscheduled visits to the various District Offices

Meanwhile, the Commissioner commended Tpl. Isiaka Arimi-Sule, an Assistant Director and head LASPPA Kosofe District for being dutiful and maintaining high integrity in his work.

His words: “The feedback reaching us is that the officer places service and integrity before material gains, and he has been representing the State Government very well.”

Olumide urged other officers to emulate him by giving their all to the service of the State and helping in realising the vision of a sustainable Lagos physical environment as envisaged in the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda of government, adding that the government in return would always throw its weight behind dutiful officers.