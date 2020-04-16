Lagos Govt. records three coronavirus positive men death

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has confirmed death of three additional coronavirus positive cases, increasing the death toll in the state since the virus broke out to 10.

It added that one of the deceased was a medical doctor who had contact with an infected patient in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who confirmed the deaths in a statement on his official social media handle on Thursday, stressed that one of the case also does nit have travel history that warrants contracting the virus.

Abayomi said: “Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from coronavirus related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62.