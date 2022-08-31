Lagos Govt. records over 4,000 rape, other sexual violence cases in 1yr

The Lagos State Government has raised concerns over the increase in cases of domestic and sexual violence cases in communities after 4,860 cases were recorded across the state within the state between September 2021 and August 2022.

A breakdown of the statistics revealed that 2,029 domestic violence cases were involving adults while 1,578 cases recorded had children as the major victims within the year under review.

Aside from that, 65 of the cases were on rape, 40 sexual assaults,10 attempted rape, five sexual assault by penetration and 73 threat to Life.

Also, 113 children suffered abuses and physical assault, 194 other children were defiled, 15 minors were molested and defiled by other minors within the state. During the year, 145 children were sexually Harassed and molested while 105 others were rescued after being compelled to engage in child labour, abduction neglect and others,

The Attorney-General and Commissoner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, alongside the Executive Secretary of Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed the statistics during a press briefing on Wednesday in Ikeja.

Onigbanjo added that 93 percent of the survivors were female adults as against 7 percent male, whilst 46 percent of children victims were boys and of 54 percent survivors were girls who were already exposed to one violence or the other.

According to him, Of the 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos State, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Eti-Osa and Oshodi Isolo local governments identified with high cases of adult domestic and sexual violence cases while Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Ikorodu, and Ifako-Ijaiye and Alimosho councils had communities where children and minor were made to undergo rehabilitation after being subjected to the torture.

He, meanwhile, disclosed that no fewer than 394 cases were reported to DSVA from residents of Ogun, Abia and Anambra states, who were seeking assistance on domestic and sexual violence cases.

As a measure to prevent the trend across Lagos, Onigbanjo said that plans have been concluded to compel intending couples to undergo compulsory pre-marital counseling before marriage.

The attorney general stressed that the government believed that the policy would stem the tide and make marriages perform their role in societal development rather than become source of violence in Lagos.

“Findings have now informed the Agency’s collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs with a view to introducing compulsory pre-marital effectiveness preparatory counselling for intending couples in other to tackle the issues of domestic violence before the marriage.

“A curriculum has also been developed to marriage registrars and other professionals to provide the counselling for intending couples so as to make an informed decision before saying “I Do”, he added.

