Lagos Govt. records over 1000 domestic violence cases against men

Over 1,000 men across Lagos were recorded to have been abused domestically and sexually and were brought before the State Government agency for prompt assistance.

This statistics which is a reflection of 6years data collected, however, does not include male children that were made to experience any of the Gender-Based Violence across the state.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this statistics during the launch of “The Hidden Crime, Violence Against Men Project”, an initiative targeted to engage men on the need to realize they can be victims or survivors of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

At the event which had over 300 men in attendance, Vivour- Adeniyi disclosed that the research conducted by Lagos state government in 2016, in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service revealed that of the 140 sex convicts, over 80 percent were sexually abused at age 6.

According to her, these convicts were exposed to unhealthy sexual relationships and ater the exposure did not receive psycho-social support and as such they began abusing others, thereby revealing the abused-abuser trend.

During the project launch in Ikeja on Thursday, the Executive Secretary, who stressed that men play crucial role in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence, stated that the aim of the project was to ensure that the agency leave no gender behind in its advocacy, preventive, and response mechanisms.

Vivour-Adeniyi said the project would be an opportunity to continue to break the culture of silence, which encourages Sexual and Gender Based Violence to thrive.

She explained that the project also compelling to inform men of the different forms of violence as well as free support services the State Government has put in place to proactively address these issues.

She stressed further the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in his inaugural speech on the 29th of May, 2023, informed Lagosians of the addition of PLUS into the THEMES Agenda, the PLUS representing Social Inclusion, Gender equality, and youth as it has been identified that SGBV is one of the hindrances of gender equality.

Also, the Agency’s Community Engagement Officer, Ikudaisi Oluwatobi urged men to speak out and report any case of sexual violence in their community, to rid the state from the menace.

He disclosed that in 2022, a total of 281 men came to the agency to report one form of violence or the other against them.

Ikudaisi who stated that the Agency’s statutory mandate was to educate, sensitize and ensure that government stance is engrained through its various programs, said the purpose was to increase awareness on the prevalence of Gender-Based violence in Lagos.

Also the Assistant Secretary Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrator LASPAGA Babatunde Semiu urged the agency to have its office around each Local Government Area to tackle the issue of gender based violence in the state.

Semiu noted that it would help to reduce the growing trend of abusive cases in the society stressing that the project would go far in preventing sexual and domestic violence cases against men.

A Corp member and participant, Gideon Akinduro, who commended the agency for the initiative, said it would help men and young men to know how to handle issues at home and in particular how to relate with their wife and family.

