Lagos Govt records one new coronavirus death

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has recorded a new coronavirus related death, bringing total number of covid19 casualties in the state to six.

It explained that the deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerian man who had been in isolation at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, prior to his death.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said that the former coronavirus patient had returned into the country from America, following which he had tested positive for the viral infection which claimed his life.

Abayomi, through an update posted on the Ministry of Health official Twitter handle on Tuesday, confirmed that the death had been a result of coronavirus complications and that it had occurred the day before.