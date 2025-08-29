Lagos Govt. records 8,692 rape, domestic violence cases in 1yr

The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has revealed that it handled 8,692 cases related to rape, domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) between August 2024 and July 2025.

The surge in reported cases was attributed to growing public awareness, intensified state-led sensitisation campaigns, improved access to reporting platforms such as toll-free hotlines, and the introduction of technology-driven tools that have made it easier for survivors to seek help.

This was disclosed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, during a media parley on Friday to flag off activities marking the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, scheduled for September.

According to Pedro who was represented by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Hameed Oyenuga, data presented by the agency shows that domestic violence remained the most reported offence, with 3,685 cases, followed by 243 cases of defilement, 244 of child abuse or physical assault, and 99 cases of rape.

He added that “48 cases of sexual harassment and 25 cases of sexual assault by penetration were recorded. Other cases include 41 incidents of cyber harassment, 32 threats to life, and 726 family-related disputes, including custody, neglect, abduction, and child labour.”

Speaking on legal support, the Commissioner disclosed that free legal aid was provided to 146 survivors through in-house lawyers, the Bureau of the Public Defender, private law firms, and the Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership.

On healthcare services, Pedro stated that all sexual assault survivors received treatment at General Hospitals, Primary Health Centres, and referral centres such as Mirabel Centre, WARIF, and Idera Centre.

“Thirty survivors were housed at Eko Haven and other safe shelters. Over 1,487 survivors and 249 abusers received psychotherapy and counseling from DSVA’s Clinical Psychology Department. DSVA also conducted 402 rescue operations, swiftly protecting individuals from dangerous environments,” he noted.

In the period under review, the Commissioner said the Agency, under the leadership of Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, provided services to 13 persons with disabilities who were experiencing one form of gender-based violence or another.

Similarly, the agency obtained six restraining orders under the Lagos State Protection Against Domestic Violence Law (2015), while the Directorate of Public Prosecutions secured over 140 convictions, affirming the state’s zero-tolerance stance.

The attorney-general further noted that male reports increased among adult survivors compared to previous years, showing a shift in reporting patterns.

Another analysis revealed a link between mental health and domestic violence, with 10% of survivors reporting that their abusers had been diagnosed with mental health conditions.

“The effects of sexual and gender-based violence cannot be overemphasised. Ninety percent of survivors disclosed that they have experienced low self-esteem, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), extreme fear, and anxiety, while about five percent suffered from depression and required medical help,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner emphasised that one of the agency’s core responsibilities is to provide a rapid and effective response to SGBV cases through counselling, empowerment, shelter, mediation, and legal referrals.

As Lagos prepares for the 2025 Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, Pedro announced a lineup of activities under the theme: “SGBV?… It Concerns Us All.”

Highlights of the month-long programme include the “Turn Lagos Purple” campaign, advocacy walks in Ikeja and Alimosho, the “Men Wey Sabi” market fiesta, school debates, stakeholder symposiums on sexual harassment in the workplace, and an awards night to recognise outstanding service providers.

Pedro said the campaign aims to deepen public engagement, boost reporting rates, and strengthen the collective response to gender-based violence.

“This is a fight for everyone,” he said. “We urge Lagosians to report cases using the toll-free hotline 08000 333 333, support survivors, and challenge harmful beliefs that enable abuse.”

“Together, we can build a safer, more just Lagos where every resident, regardless of age or gender, is protected,” he added.