Lagos Govt. records 41 online sexual assault cases against girls

Determined to protect victims of online sexual and gender-based violence, the Lagos State Government has intensified its campaign against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) among schoolchildren after recording 41 cases of technology-facilitated cases in the state.

The government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), stated that the new wave of SGBV was considered a critical and emerging threat that must be curtailed immediately.

The advocacy event, themed “Technology and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV),” engaged one hundred students from District 5. Participating schools included Ojo Senior High School, Ojo Junior High School, Community Senior and Junior Secondary School, and Lagos State Senior and Junior Model College, Ojo.

Addressing schoolchildren from Lagos District 5, the Executive Secretary of the DSVA, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, said that the participants should be digitally responsible and vigilant to avoid becoming victims.

Vivour-Adeniyi, who was represented by the Head of the Community Engagement Unit, Damilare Adewusi, who highlighted the Agency’s growing caseload, urged the students to become ambassadors of change in their schools and communities across the state.

The DSVA boss further charged the schoolchildren to spread awareness about technology-related SGBV within their schools and communities.

She provided a detailed exposition on the various forms of TFSGBV, elucidating concepts such as cyberbullying, image-based abuse, online grooming, and digital harassment.

A key component of the presentation was reinforcing the availability of the DSVA’s toll-free line as a critical, confidential resource for reporting incidents and seeking support.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Ms. Adeoti, representing the District Counsellor. She extended gratitude to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency for its timely intervention and commended the students for their attentive and active participation.

This initiative reaffirms the Lagos State Government’s commitment, through the DSVA, to its zero-tolerance policy against all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, adapting its strategies to combat evolving digital threats.