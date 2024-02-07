The Lagos State Government through its Fire and Rescue Service has raised concerns over increasing cases of fire disasters across the metropolis, disclosing that 251 emergency calls were received in January 2024.

It added that in the current month, February, the number of emergency calls already received doesn’t indicate that fire disaster cases would reduce across the Lagos metropolis.

The government, meanwhile, urged Lagosians to remain cautious considering that the harmattan weather often aid and spread of easily.

The Director of the State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who disclosed this on Wednesday while evaluating the operation of the agency, attributed the rise primarily to negligence and delayed reporting by Lagosians.

According to her, the culmination of 2537 emergencies in 2023 underscores the imperative of addressing this trend promptly.

“Residents are urged to prioritize fire safety measures to mitigate the risk of outbreaks, particularly amidst the harsh harmattan weather conditions”, she added.

Adeseye emphasizes that while harmattan intensify fires, human actions such as improper storage of petroleum products, misuse of electrical appliances, hot works operations and mishandling of gas cylinders are significant contributing factors.

In response to these challenges, the Lagos State Government is intensifying its fire safety awareness campaign across all local government areas. Key public spaces, including markets, hospitals, schools, and religious centers, are targeted for enhanced outreach efforts.

Adeseye reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to preserving lives and properties, urging residents to adhere to fundamental fire safety principles.

The public is encouraged to report any fire outbreaks promptly to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service through the emergency toll-free lines: 767 or 112, as well as the Lagos Fire Hotline at 08033235891.