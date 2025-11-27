Lagos Govt. records 160,000 residents living with HIV

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that approximately 160,000 residents are currently living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection, based on records accumulated between January and September 2025.

Of this number, the government noted that over 147,466 people living with the infection are already enrolled on antiretroviral therapy (ART), a medical treatment used to manage HIV.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LASCA), Folakemi Animashaun, disclosed this during a press conference marking 2025 World AIDS Day, themed “Overcoming Disruptions: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response.”

“As of January to September 2025, Lagos State currently has an estimated 160,000 residents living with HIV, of whom 147,466 persons are on antiretroviral treatment. During this reporting period, a total of 222,415 tests were conducted. Compared to the same period last year, this represents about 28.9 per cent of last year’s testing, highlighting the significant impact of the stop-order directive on HIV testing services. This reinforces the need to sustain engagement; early testing and strong community support remain critical,” Animashaun stated.

Speaking during the event, which took place in Alausa, Ikeja, she noted that the theme resonates deeply with experiences in Lagos, reflecting both the challenges and resilience of communities.

“In 2025, while our hospitals and treatment centres continued to provide uninterrupted care, our community structures, the heartbeat of Lagos State’s HIV response, faced significant challenges due to the Stop Work Order by the US government. These pauses in community activities slowed essential interventions, limiting access to testing, counselling, and psychosocial support in several communities. Many residents, particularly adolescents, key populations, and individuals in hard-to-reach areas, experienced delays in accessing services that are often lifelines for early detection and care.

Animashaun further disclosed that the agency’s ongoing Statewide Community HIV Testing Campaign, which began on 18 November 2025, is already demonstrating remarkable impact across the metropolis.

According to her, to date, 9,943 residents have been tested, including 3,402 males and 6,541 females, with a positivity yield of 2.0 per cent. Those who tested positive were linked to care, highlighting the power of sustained, community-driven outreach.

“Young adults aged 20–35 are leading turnout, reflecting effective engagement of populations at higher risk of transmission. Women are showing strong participation, particularly in Ikorodu, Badagry, Ojo, and Mushin, demonstrating the success of market-based and community-cluster strategies. Positive cases have been identified across multiple LGAs, confirming that HIV remains a public health concern in the state,” she said.

Animashaun stated that the ongoing Statewide HIV Testing Campaign remains the central activity of the commemoration. She added that LASCA, as part of this year’s World AIDS Day agenda, has organised a series of activities designed not only to commemorate the day but also to inspire, inform, and actively engage Lagosians in the HIV and AIDS response.

“Each event is carefully planned to foster awareness, early detection, and strengthened community resilience. HIV awareness and prevention efforts are being reinforced through religious leaders, market women, in-school platforms, and social media initiatives targeting youth. It ensures that residents across all LGAs and LCDAs know their HIV status, supports early diagnosis, facilitates timely linkage to care, and sustains treatment adherence. This campaign reaches communities where health and social support are most needed.”

The activities include the Jumat Service on Friday, 28 November, which engages Muslim communities and highlights the role of faith in promoting compassion, support, and health-seeking behaviours, encouraging congregants to embrace testing and reduce stigma.

On Saturday, 29 November, a novelty football match uses sport as a platform for education and engagement, bringing together residents from diverse backgrounds to share prevention messages and foster social cohesion.

The church service on Sunday, 30 November, engages Christian communities in reflection and solidarity, emphasising care, inclusion, and community support, while inspiring congregants to promote hope and sustain the HIV response.

“The awareness walk and empowerment programme on Monday, 1 December, reaches residents directly in their communities, reinforcing stigma-free messaging, educating about prevention and treatment, and empowering women and youth to take active roles in safeguarding community health,” Animashaun added.

She said the World AIDS Day Symposium on Tuesday, 2 December, will bring together stakeholders, partners, health professionals, and community leaders for knowledge-sharing, dialogue, and innovation.

“It underscores the importance of collaboration across all sectors and faith communities in overcoming disruptions and sustaining the HIV response in Lagos State.”

Animashaun further acknowledged the steadfast leadership of the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose vision and commitment, she said, have continued to guide the state’s health initiatives.

“His unwavering support strengthens both our health systems and community networks, ensuring that every effort to prevent, detect, and treat HIV is empowered and sustained,” she said.