Lagos Govt. reconnects electricity to Epe after 7months blackout

After months of prolonged blackouts caused by power infrastructure vandalism, the Lagos State Government has restored electricity to Epe communities, bringing relief to residents and business owners.

The government, in collaboration with Ikeja Electric, has also replaced vandalized infrastructures in a portion of the Agbowa Feeder power line, leading to the full restoration of supply up to the substation in Epe.

This restoration came seven months after residents and community leaders commenced a 30-day online protest against incessant power outages across the Epe Division, caused by disabled power lines, cables, and energy infrastructures in the axis.

Reacting to this achievement, the commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, noted that reconnection reaffirms the government’s commitment to ensure reliable electricity for residents and businesses, which falls in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s effort to enhance power infrastructure across the state.

According to Ogunleye, the successful resolution of this issue is a direct outcome of the commitments made during a series of stakeholders’ meetings convened to address the persistent challenge of vandalism.

He emphasized that the efforts, dedication, and cooperation of all stakeholders particularly the leadership of the three local governments, have contributed to the positive outcome as well as resolving the crisis.

In a statement released by the Deputy Director, of the Public Affairs Unit, Adetola Idowu, yesterday, Ogunleye encouraged the leadership of Epe, Eredo, and Ejirin to reinforce security measures to safeguard critical power infrastructure.

He stressed that protecting these assets is crucial to maintaining an uninterrupted electricity supply and preventing future incidents of vandalism.

“Power infrastructure is a shared asset that drives economic growth and enhances the quality of life. We must all take responsibility for its security to prevent further disruptions,” he said.

Ogunleye also commended Ikeja Electric for swiftly addressing the challenges and fulfilling its promises to restore power while urging local authorities and community leaders to collaborate in protecting critical infrastructure.

Furthermore, the commissioner lauded the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their consistent presence throughout the repair process and urged other security agencies that are actively engaged in guarding the powerline premises to enhance night patrols to deter further sabotage.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiola Kosegbe, reminded stakeholders that, under the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, energy theft, vandalism of electricity infrastructure, illegal connections, meter bypass, and unauthorized tampering with power installations are criminal offenses punishable under the law.

Kosegbe also urged communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.