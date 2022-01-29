Lagos Govt. recommends number plate, siren usage guidelines review

The Lagos State Government has said recommended that the Federal Government review the guidelines on the usage of sirens and number plates as well as other traffic offences across the country.

It said that the number plate installation on cars have been abused with some vehicle owners covering their number plates, not giving the public opportunity to identify the vehicle.

The state government, yesterday, further noted that siren were often used indiscriminately with some vehicles owners using it indiscriminately.

Appealing that the apex government review the guidelines, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, added that cases of covering of number plates and indiscriminate blaring of sirens should be looked into as well as other serious traffic offence on Lagos roads.

The commissioner, meanwhile, charged members of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) to have a cordial relationship with Leaders at the Local Governments, Traditional rulers and Chiefs, Community Development Associations and Markets across Lagos State, in a bid to aid smooth discharge of their duties and responsibilities on Lagos roads.

He gave the charge during the courtesy visit of the delegation of the Corps, Lagos State Sector Command, encouraged members of the Corps to take advantage of relating with the leaders at the grassroots to reach out to the members of the Communities. This he explained, will help to change the perceptions of our people about their operations, thereby gaining full acceptance and engendering peaceful operation within the Communities.

Ahmed, therefore, implored the Corps to make use of the different meeting platforms, put in place by the Ministry in reaching out to the Communities. This he said include; Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting for Local Government Chairmen, Community Development Advisory Council Meetings and Market Advisory Council meetings for Market leaders in the State, while noting that periodic sensitization of the public during such meetings would help to ensure adequate safety of lives and properties.

Earlier, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide who took over in Lagos on 11th June, 2020 applauded the Lagos State Government for smooth rescue response. This he described as remarkable as Lagos is well equipped in area of rescue operations and emergency management.

He, however, seek for more cooperation from the grassroots to establish more Station Offices across the 20 Local Government Areas. According to him “this is necessary for database collation, Public enlightenment, collaboration with sister Agencies of the State during rescue operations to prevent road accidents and other related emergencies”.

Ogungbemide stated that great synergy with the Communities is needed to curb crashes and other road emergencies, abuse of number plates; a threat to State security, among other offences. He noted that “crime starts and end on the road, The FRSC owes it to give accounts of people and what comes into Lagos State”.

Present at the event were the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Matters, Prince Bayo Osiyemi, Special Adviser on Community Affairs, Hon. Babatunde Jimoh amongst other management staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

