Lagos Govt. rallies stakeholders behind eco-friendly transport initiative

In a bid to protect the ecosystem and health of its citizens, the Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment towards a sustainable transportation system that limits usage of fossil fuel and encourage more dependence on natural gas as well as electricity in the state.

It stated that the ideology, EcoMove Lagos initiative, aimed at promoting environmentally sustainable practices in the transport sector aligns with the State Government eco-friendly mobility projects such as the Blue Line Rail and the planned deployment of 50 to 100 electric buses, along with 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the initiatives were being delivered through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to promote the widespread adoption of healthier public transportation.

The Transportation Commissioner further explained that increased reliance on public transport would help reduce the volume of private vehicles on the roads, which in turn would lower carbon emissions and ease traffic congestion. He emphasized that these efforts are part of the government’s strategy to improve urban mobility and address environmental challenges.

Earlier, the convener of the initiative, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Toyin Aremu urged Lagos residents to protect and responsibly utilize the public transportation infrastructure provided by the State Government. He emphasized the critical role of public transportation in reducing harmful emissions and promoting a healthier urban environment.

“We must begin to prioritize public transportation and discourage the use of multiple private vehicles within households. Every additional car on the road contributes to higher emissions and deteriorates public health,” he stated.

He also underscored the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, noting that poorly maintained vehicles emit more pollutants, posing risks to the environment and human health. “Imagine a Lagos in 2030—a city with minimal emissions and clean air. It’s not a dream; it’s an achievable reality if we act now,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Transportation, Kolawole Ajobiewe, applauded the ECOMOVE Initiative, describing it as a people-centered approach to sustainable living. He expressed concern over the health risks posed by environmental pollution and reaffirmed Ekiti State’s commitment to adopting eco-friendly transportation systems.

Delivering the keynote address on “Connecting Communities and Reducing Emissions,” Professor Iyiola Oni underscored the urgency of sustainable urban mobility solutions in a city like Lagos, home to over 25 million residents. He described public transport as a transformative tool for climate action and social equity.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Babatunde Ajayi who also delivered a keynote address, highlighted the health dangers associated with carbon emissions. He explained that the State has installed 50 monitors across Lagos to track carbon emissions monthly, which has corroborated the rise in medical concerns observed in hospitals.

He affirmed that prompt repairs and replacement of faulty vehicle parts would have a significant impact on public health.

The LASEPA boss further encouraged both private motorists and commercial operators to subscribe to carbon cleaning services to reduce the volume of carbon emissions from their vehicles, adding that the goal is to achieve a greener Lagos through the establishment of green zones.

The ECOMOVE Lagos Conference served as a rallying point for Stakeholders to reimagine a future where transportation contributes not only to mobility but also to environmental health and social well-being.