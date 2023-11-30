Lagos Govt. rallies councils, traders against open defecation, illegal markets

Concerned by the need to sustain the hygiene standard across Lagos metropolis, the State Government has asked Local Governments and leadership of the market associations as well as others to support its drive to end open defecation completely and stop the upspring of illegal markets in Lagos.

It said that the councils bestowed with the constitutional responsibility of setting up markets should stop allowing touts and unauthorized individuals to set up markets without considering Lagos’s master plan, saying these illegal markets contribute to environmental challenges including flooding and others confronting the state.

The state government added that traders, in legalized markets, should also join the fight against open defecation which had become a major concern around trading areas as well as public facilities, by reporting any perpetrators of unfriendly environmental practices within their trading areas and communities.

It noted that they should often use public toilets whenever the need arises and encourage their customers to use public toilet facilities, to end the spate of open defecation across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Omobolaji Gaji, and the Corps Marshal, Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), CP Gbemosola Akinpelu, made the call yesterday at the Lagos West Senatorial District stakeholders meeting organised by LAGESC held in Ikeja.

Gaji, who was represented at the meeting by his Executive Assistant, Temitope Ilori, stressed that the protection of Lagos environment required everyone’s contribution especially councils and traders who were major stakeholders in markets where a large percentage of waste is generated daily.

“The constitution of designated markets in the State falls under the purview of Local Government Councils and in this vein, we implore our councils to be partners in progress and not give room for touts and unauthorised personnel to establish illegal markets which contribute largely to litters occupying our road which ending up blocking the drainages and canals.

“Also, most important, is to enjoin the State Market Board under the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to spread the gospel to our markets on the need to keep the designated market environs clean, patronize approve LAWMA-PSP operators and not encroach on roads.

“Also, our markets are important when it comes to fruitful engagements like this, being that the executives of the National Association of Commodity Market Men and Women (Lagos West) would understand more about the rules of engagement covering the operation of markets in the State and not encroach on walkways, lay-bys, setbacks, pedestrian bridges, road verges, medians, kerbs, and gutter slabs in a bid to display their wares for sale.

“Hawking, Street Trading, indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains, gutters, canals, refusal to pay LAWMA-PSP waste bills by public and private buildings is a punishable offence and thus remains enforceable by KAI and other relevant agencies”, he added.

Earlier, Akinpelu, on her part, said: “Let us key into the smart waste management systems initiative of the Lagos State Government to promptly report waste-related issues in our neighbourhood. We all should be the eyes, the ears and whistleblowers for the government. We can expose the perpetrators of unfriendly environmental practices in our areas for the good of every one of us if we speak with one voice.

“Let us always remember that the success of environmental sanitation and management in Lagos relies on the active involvement of our communities. Each one of us has a part to play, and together, we can make a significant impact. Let us seize this opportunity to come together, inspire change, and build a brighter future for Lagos”.

Meanwhile, a representative of the traders has appealed to the State Government to establish more public toilet facilities to aid their advocacy against open defecation in the state.

A representative of the Arewa traders, Sanusi Hamidu, added that though the toilets were available, some customers and traders linked their engagement in open defecation to the distance where the facilities were erected.

