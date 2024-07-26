Lagos Govt. rallies community leaders against flooding amid rainy season

The Lagos State Government has urged traders, community leaders and other grassroots stakeholders to support it’s ongoing efforts to achieve a 100 percent flood free state.

It emphasized that community leaders involvement in government advocacy would foster continuous environmental compliance which is critical in achieving a cleaner Lagos.

The government noted that though the level of compliance some environmental laws and regulations in the State have increased but not yet at the standard that commensurate with Lagos standards.

It noted that the achievements recorded were through efforts of agencies attached to the Ministry of Environment, especially Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), which has enforced the environmental laws.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services (OES), Lagos Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, made the appeal and gave the acknowledgement yesterday in Lagos during a Stakeholders’ and Community Engagement Meeting Theme ‘Community Engagement: A Catalyst for Enhancing Environmental Compliance.’

He remarked that Lagos, being a cosmopolitan city with a budding population that fuels the wheels of commerce via the formal and informal sectors makes the State prone to all kinds of environmental infractions, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to salvage the environment.

Highlighting the efforts of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, the Permanent Secretary who was represented by a Deputy Director in the Ministry, Tope ilori, praised the Corps for their relentless enforcement, advocacy, and monitoring activities.

He noted that the leadership of Corps Marshal, Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Rtd), has significantly contributed to the Corps’ success and recognition.

The Permanent Secretary outlined several measures undertaken by the Ministry to address environmental challenges including the removal of contravening buildings that block waterways, a ban on Styrofoam to prevent environmental hazards, and a recent agreement with Harvest Waste Consortium, a Dutch firm, for the construction of a Waste-to-Energy plant at the Epe landfill.

Speaking specifically, the Corps Marshal of LAGESC, Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Rtd), confirmed that the rate at which Lagosians cross expressways where there are pedestrian bridges has reduced, saying that same level of compliance is needed particularly in the area of proper waste management and environmental cleanliness.

While saying that 5,000 environmental offenders were prosecuted in the last six months, the Corps Marshal emphasized the need for continuous and enhanced cooperation from all residents in the proper disposal of refuse.

Major Cole warned that improper waste disposal practices can lead to severe consequences, particularly flooding, which has historically plagued various parts of the state during the rainy season.

He added that the agency is ramping up its public awareness campaigns to educate residents on the detrimental effects of environmental pollution and the critical role each individual plays in maintaining a flood-free Lagos.

“I are proud of the progress made so far, but there is still much work to be done. I urge all Lagos residents to continue adhering to environmental laws and to take personal responsibility for proper waste disposal. Together, we can prevent flooding and safeguard our communities.”

He assured members of the public of his commitment to enforcing environmental laws and taking necessary actions against defaulters.